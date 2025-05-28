Invisible PC Doubles As Heated Seat

Some people really want a minimalist setup for their computing. In spite of his potentially worrisome housing situation, this was a priority for the man behind [Basically Homeless]: clean lines on the desk. Where does the PC go? You could get an all-in-one, sure, but those use laptop hardware and he wanted the good stuff. So he decided to hide the PC in the one place no one would ever think to look: inside his chair. (Youtube video, embedded below.)

This chair has very respectable specs: a Ryzen 7 9800XD, 64GB of ram and a RTX 4060 GPU, but you’d never know it. The secret is using 50 mm aluminum standoffs between the wooden base of the seat and the chair hardware to create room for low-profile everything. (The GPU is obviously lying sideways and connected with a PCIe riser cable, but even still, it needed a low-profile GPU.) This assemblage is further hidden 3D printed case that makes the fancy chair donated from [Basically Homeless]’s sponsor look basically stock, except for the cables coming out of it. It’s a very niche project, but if you happen to have the right chair, he does provide STLs on the free tier of his Patreon.

This is the first time we’ve seen a chair PC, but desk PCs are something we’ve covered more than once, so there’s obviously a demand to hide the electronics. It remains to be seen if hiding a PC in a chair will catch on, but if nothing else [Basically Homeless] will have a nice heated seat for winter. To bring this project to the next level of minimalism, we might suggest chording keyboards in the armrests, and perhaps a VR headset instead of a monitor.