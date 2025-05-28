Some people really want a minimalist setup for their computing. In spite of his potentially worrisome housing situation, this was a priority for the man behind [Basically Homeless]: clean lines on the desk. Where does the PC go? You could get an all-in-one, sure, but those use laptop hardware and he wanted the good stuff. So he decided to hide the PC in the one place no one would ever think to look: inside his chair. (Youtube video, embedded below.)
This chair has very respectable specs: a Ryzen 7 9800XD, 64GB of ram and a RTX 4060 GPU, but you’d never know it. The secret is using 50 mm aluminum standoffs between the wooden base of the seat and the chair hardware to create room for low-profile everything. (The GPU is obviously lying sideways and connected with a PCIe riser cable, but even still, it needed a low-profile GPU.) This assemblage is further hidden 3D printed case that makes the fancy chair donated from [Basically Homeless]’s sponsor look basically stock, except for the cables coming out of it. It’s a very niche project, but if you happen to have the right chair, he does provide STLs on the free tier of his Patreon.
This is the first time we’ve seen a chair PC, but desk PCs are something we’ve covered more than once, so there’s obviously a demand to hide the electronics. It remains to be seen if hiding a PC in a chair will catch on, but if nothing else [Basically Homeless] will have a nice heated seat for winter. To bring this project to the next level of minimalism, we might suggest chording keyboards in the armrests, and perhaps a VR headset instead of a monitor.
3 thoughts on “Invisible PC Doubles As Heated Seat”
Great way to keep your balls nice and warm, and get sterile or ball or arse cancer.
How stupid. Even during winter* I have to take breaks to let my bum and balls cool down and evaporate sweat. To heat them even more would lead to more sweat, nasty smell and possibly worse.
* Unlike Americans who build their homes of cardboard, we continental Europeans have this thing called central heating (and thermal insulation), so 23°C indoors when it’s -18°C outside is totally normal.
This kinda makes me want to do this to a solar panel with a battery and keep the TDP low enough to survive 24/7 here in Vegas. So maybe 200W on a 550W standard panel? Still, not bad, imagine your entire roof had them, decentralized clouds? Could we subsidize down the solar cost this way?
