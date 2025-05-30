DIY Solar Generator Inspired By James Webb Telescope

If you look at this solar generator from [Concept Crafted Creations], you might think it’s somehow familiar. That’s because the design was visually inspired by the James Webb Space Telescope, or JWST. Ultimately, though, it’s purpose is quite different—it’s designed to use mirrors to collect and harness solar energy. It’s not quite there yet, but it’s an interesting exploration of an eye-catching solar thermal generator.

To get that JWST look, the build has 18 mirrors assembled on a 3D printed frame to approximate the shape of a larger parabolic reflector. The mirrors focus all the sunlight such that it winds up heating water passing through an aluminum plate. Each mirror was custom made using laser cut acrylic and mirror film. Each mirror’s position and angle can be adjusted delicately with screws and a nifty sprung setup, which is a whole lot simpler than the mechanism used on the real thing. The whole assembly is on a mount that allows it to track the movement of the sun to gain the most sunlight possible. There’s a giant laser-cut wooden gear on the bottom that allows rotation on a big Lazy Susan bearing, as well as a servo-driven tilting mechanism, with an Arduino using light dependent resistors to optimally aim the device.

It’s a cool-looking set up, but how does it compare with photovoltaics? Not so well. The mirror array was able to deliver around 1 kilowatt of heat into the water passing through the system, heating it to a temperature of approximately 44 C after half an hour. The water was warmed, but not to the point of boiling, and there’s no turbines or anything else hooked up to actually take that heat and turn it into electricity yet. Even if there were, it’s unlikely the system would reach the efficiency of a similarly-sized solar panel array. In any case, so far, the job is half done. As explained in the build video, it could benefit from some better mirrors and some structural improvements to help it survive the elements before it’s ready to make any real juice.

Ultimately, if you need solar power fast, your best bet is to buy a photovoltaic array. Still, solar thermal is a concept that has never quite died out.