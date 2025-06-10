In a saga that brings to mind the hype and incidents with ReiserFS, [SavvyNik] takes us through the latest data corruption bug report and developer updates regarding the BcacheFS filesystem in the Linux kernel. Based on the bcache (block cache) cache mechanism in the Linux kernel, its author [Kent Overstreet] developed it into what is now known as BcacheFS, with it being announced in 2015 and subsequently merged into the Linux kernel (6.7) in early 2024. As a modern copy-on-write (COW) filesystem along the lines of ZFS and btfs, it was supposed to compete directly with these filesystems.
Despite this, it has become clear that BcacheFS is rather unstable, with frequent and extensive patches being submitted to the point where [Linus Torvalds] in August of last year pushed back against it, as well as expressing regret for merging BcacheFS into mainline Linux. As covered in the video, [Kent] has pushed users reporting issues to upgrade to the latest Linux kernel to get critical fixes, which really reinforces the notion that BcacheFS is at best an experimental Alpha-level filesystem implementation and should probably not be used with important data or systems.
Although one can speculate on the reasons for BcacheFS spiraling out of control like this, ultimately if you want a reliable COW filesystem in Linux, you are best off using btrfs or ZFS. Of course, regardless of which filesystem you use, always make multiple backups, test them regularly and stay away from shiny new things on production systems.
10 thoughts on “The Ongoing BcacheFS Filesystem Stability Controversy”
ext4 FTW. My PC has suffered several hard turn offs over the years (until I wisened up and bought a UPS). ext4 has been very robust, never corrupting even a single file, and repaired everything after booting back again
I am still half ext4 half xfs on servers i manage as i haven’t found any comprehensive data on why one is clearly better than the other – i was all ext2 than ext3 than ext4, but centos 7 was xfs by default so i left it at that and started to use it elsewhere as well.
Questionable filesystem stability seems like the kind of thing that should be resolved/proven using a formal proof. For some, that may seem extreme measure at first glance but flawed data storage algorithms are unacceptable.
ideally the algorithms are proven before they are implemented but then proving a lack of implementation flaws is very difficult. there are tools for that but they run into harder limits
Sad to see since the project plan has a number of nice features. Overstreet has shown himself to play fast and loose with his codebase with a marked disrespect towards the few users that are willing to test things out with actual workloads.
Given how people are still wary of filesystems like BTRFS due to bugs (e.g. RAID5 writehole) that have been solved for years, this is probably not going to help the project.
I’ve been burned by brtfs and snapshots enough (admittedly a while ago in Suse 12 -> 15 upgrades) that I’ve given up on it. For the most part, XFS and ext4 just work. I’ve also been trying bcachefs, and Kent is working hard on stuff. And does have a good testing system in place, but …. filesystems are hard and people keep trying to ask for new features for their pet project in terms of filesystem access.
Writing blocks to disk is easy. Writing them reliably can be easy. Writing them as fast as possible can be easy. Snapshotting the filesystem is easy. Having one process write or read is easy. Having multiple processes write correctly at the same time is easy. Combining this all into one glorious whole? Damn tough. Because doing anything fast, but at the same time reliably takes mucho work.
And I’m proud to be a member of the “flamed by kent” club. LOL!
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)