Smart Lamp Keeps Students On Track With Image Recognition

It’s a common enough problem: you’re hitting the books, your phone dings with a notification, and suddenly it’s three hours later. While you’ve done lots of scrolling, you didn’t do any studying. If only there were a quick, easy project that would keep an eye on you and provide a subtle nudge to get you off the phone. [Makestreme] has that project, an AI study lamp that shifts from warm white to an angry red to remind students to get back to work. See it in action in the demo video below.

The project is pretty simple: the components are an ESP-32c3, a WS2812b addressable RGB LED strip, and a Grove Vision AI module. The Grove Vision AI module is, well, an AI vision module. It’s an easy way to get image recognition into your projects, especially considering the wealth of pre-trained models available from Seeed’s Sensecraft AI. As it turns out, Senscraft had a pre-trained model to identify cell phones that worked with the Grove Vision module, so putting things together probably didn’t take [Makestreme] away from studying for too long. If you want to replicate the project, it will take you even less time, since they were helpful enough to share their code on Hackaday.io.

The camera is placed above [Makestreme]’s desk to watch for phone use, and the lamp itself was made of things they had lying around. You could, of course, 3D Print one, or make it out of plywood if you were looking for a different aesthetic. If you don’t need help studying, you could use the Grove Vision module to make a creepy clock.