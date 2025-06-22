Repairing An Old Tektronix TDS8000 Scope

Over on his YouTube channel our hacker [CircuitValley] repairs an old TDS8000 scope.

The TDS8000 was manufactured by Tektronix circa 2001 and was also marketed as the CSA8000 Communications Signal Analyzer as well as the TDS8000 Digital Sampling Oscilloscope. Tektronix is no longer manufacturing and selling these scopes but the documentation is still available from their website, including the User Manual (268 page PDF), the Service Manual (198 page PDF), and some basic specs (in HTML).

You can do a lot of things with a TDS8000 scope but particularly its use case was Time-Domain Reflectometry (TDR). A TDR scope is the time-domain equivalent of a Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) which operates in the frequency-domain.

The TDS8000 needs sampling heads attached and it has two large slots on the front for optical sampling heads and four smaller slots for electrical sampling heads. In this video we don’t see any sampling heads actually used, the only thing we see in this video is troubleshooting and repair of the TDS8000 itself. The effective bandwidth of the scope is limited by the capabilities of the sampling heads but according to its datasheet can extend up to 50 GHz, which is seriously large, especially by the standards of 2001!

[CircuitValley] cleans, replaces, upgrades, and fixes a bunch of things during the service of this TDS8000 and documents the process in this YouTube video. In the end he seems to have fixed the problem the scope had in the beginning, where it would hang while loading its main application. We’d love to hear from [CircuitValley] again some time to see a complete system operating with sampling heads attached.

If you’re interested in old scope repair too, then how far back in time did you want to go? Maybe you could start at Recovering An Agilent 2000a/3000a Oscilloscope With Corrupt Firmware NAND Flash and then work your way back to Repairing An Old Heathkit ‘Scope.