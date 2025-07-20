Engine Data Displayed Live On Dash

In the auto world, there are lots of overarching standards that all automakers comply with. There are also lots of proprietary technologies that each automaker creates and uses for its own benefit. [Shehriyar Qureshi] has recently been diving into Suzuki’s Serial Data Line standard, and has created a digital dash using the data gained.

The project started with Python-based scanner code designed to decode Suzuki’s SDL protocol. Armed with the ability to read the protocol, [Shehriyar] wanted to be able to do so without having to haul a laptop around in the car. Thus, the project was ported to Rust, or “oxidized” if you will.

More after the break…

[Shehriyar] has installed the system in a Suzuki Baleno. The Raspberry Pi uses a VAG KKL interface to connect to the car via its OBD port and connect to the SDL line. It decodes this data, and processes it to pull out parameters like speed, RPM. It then drives an LCD display on the double-DIN stereo in the dash. A simple composite output allows the system to display live data while driving the vehicle. The UI uses the Ratatui library. The result is a display that both updates smoothly and rapidly. It has a great retro vibe that kind of reminds us of some interfaces seen in Hollywood movies. Despite being analog video, the results are pretty sharp.

We’ve seen a few great digital dashboards over the years.