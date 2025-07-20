8 Bit Mechanical Computer Built From Knex

Long before electricity was a common household utility, humanity had been building machines to do many tasks that we’d now just strap a motor or set of batteries onto and think nothing of it. Transportation, manufacturing, agriculture, and essentially everything had non-electric analogs, and perhaps surprisingly, there were mechanical computers as well. Electronics-based computers are far superior in essentially every way, but the aesthetics of a mechanical computer are still unmatched, like this 8-bit machine built from K’nex.

The K’nex computer is built by [Shadowman39], and this first video features just the ALU. It can accept numbers from 0-255 or -128 to 127 and can add two of these numbers by storing them in registers using levers to represent each digit. A drive system underneath with a rack and pinion system operates on each digit, eventually outputting the sum. It can also perform other mathematical operations like subtraction and handling negative numbers using the two’s complement method.

Although this video only goes over the ALU for the mechanical computer, we look forward to [Shadowman39]’s future videos, which go over the other parts of the machine. The basics of the computer are shown in intricate detail. Mechanical computers like these, while generally built as passion projects and not as usable computers, are excellent ways to get a deeper understanding of their electronics-based cousins. Another way to dive deep into this sort of computing world is by building a relay computer.