Analog gauges gave way to all manner of fancy electroluminescent and LED gauges in the ’80s, but the trend didn’t last long. It’s only in the last decade or so that LCD digital gauges have really started to take off in premium cars. [Josh] is putting a modern engine and drivetrain into his classic Triumph GT6, and realised that he’d have to scrap the classic mechanical gauge setup. After not falling in love with anything off the shelf, he decided to whip up his own solution from scratch.
The heart of the build is a Raspberry Pi 4, which interfaces with the car’s modern aftermarket ECU via CANBUS thanks to the PiCAN3 add-on board. Analog sensors, such as those for oil pressure and coolant temperature, are interfaced with a Teensy 4.0 microcontroller which has the analog to digital converters necessary to do the job. Display is via a 12.3″ super-wide LCD sourced off Aliexpress, with the graphics generated by custom PixiJS code running in Chromium under X.
The result is comparable with digital displays in many other modern automobiles, speaking to [Josh]’s abilities not just as a programmer but a graphic designer, too. As a bonus, if he gets sick of the design, it’s trivial to change the graphics without having to dig into the car’s actual hardware.
Gauge upgrades are common on restomod projects; another route taken is to convert classical mechanical gauges to electronic drive. If you’re cooking up your own sweet set of gauges in the garage, be sure to drop us a line! Video after the break.
5 thoughts on “Classic Triumph Gets A Modern Digital Dash”
> PixiJS code running in Chromium under X
so a minute before the dash boots?
I used to make digital menu boards and advertising panels for restaurants that were essentially just a Pi connected to a LCD, using chromium during the first models, and it really didn’t have much of a startup time after deconstructing the OS down to bare essentials necessary to run the browser. Maybe 20 seconds on a bad day, but certainly not a minute. I think our Newer model Nissan takes about the same amount of time after the car is start showing any data.
This is really lovely. I have the sister car to this, a Triumph Spitfire, and have replaced a lot of the guts but hadn’t considered an upgrade of this level. For a while I was driving the speedometer with a DC motor based on a GPS signal, but I finally managed to find a metric-transmission-to-crazy-english-car adapter to revert it to mechanical.
The nice thing about a mix of mechanical and electronic is that you can lose something due to a fault and still have the rest running. It’s nice to have both a mechanical and electronic oil pressure gauge, for instance.
I’d love to hear more about the ECU choices.
This is a Triumph.
I’m making a note here: huge success!
It’s hard to overstate my satisfaction.
I would rather have the Smith’s instruments. I like to know my speed +-10MPH.
