2025 One Hertz Challenge: Blinking An LED The Very Old Fashioned Way

Making an LED blink is usually achieved by interrupting its power supply, This can be achieved through any number of oscillator circuits, or even by means of a mechanical system and a switch. For the 2025 One Hertz Challenge though, [jeremy.geppert] has eschewed such means. Instead his LED is always on, and is made to flash by interrupting its light beam with a gap once a second.

This mechanical solution is achieved via a disk with a hole in it, rotating once a second. This is driven from a gear mounted on a 4.8 RPM geared synchronous motor, and the hack lies in getting those gears right. They’re laser cut from ply, from an SVG generated using an online gear designer. The large gear sits on the motor and the small gear on the back of the disk, which is mounted on a bearing. When powered up it spins at 60 RPM, and the LED flashes thus once a second.

We like this entry for its lateral thinking simplicity. The awesome 2025 One Hertz Challenge is still ongoing, so there is still plenty of time for you to join the fun!