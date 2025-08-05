Get Your Tickets For Supercon 2025 Now!

The wait is over — once this post hits the front page, ticket sales for the 2025 Hackaday Supercon will officially be live!

As is tradition, we’ve reserved 100 tickets priced at $148 (plus fees) for what we like to call the True-Believers. Those are the folks that are willing to sign up even without knowing who will be speaking or what this year’s badge looks like. Once those are sold out, the regular admission tickets will cost $296 (plus fees). We might be slightly biased, but even at full price, we like to think Supercon is a screaming deal.

Those who join us in Pasadena, California from October 31st through November 2nd can look forward to a weekend of talks, workshops, demos, and badge hacking. But what’s more, you’ll experience the unique sense of camaraderie that’s produced when you pack hundreds of hardware hackers into an alleyway and ply them with as much caffeine as they can handle. Some treat it like a normal hacker con, others as a social experiment, but nobody thinks of it as anything less than a fantastic time.

We’re still working closely with our friends at Supplyframe, DigiKey, and Framework to put together a full itinerary for Supercon 2025, so stay tuned over the coming weeks as things are finalized. But in the meantime, we’ve got a couple new additions this year that we’re pretty excited about.

Friday Halloween Party

Last year it worked out that the night before Supercon happened to align with Halloween, so we put together a little pre-con costume party. It was a big hit, and since this year the first day of Supercon will actually fall on All Hallows’ Eve, we decided to really lean into it.

So on Friday night from 5:00 to 10:00 PM, we’ll be hosting a sci-fi themed costume party at the Supplyframe HQ. There will be prizes for the best dressed, and we’ll obviously be on the lookout for costumes that incorporate futuristic, retro-futuristic, or sci-fi techie details. And being a Hackaday event, there’s no such thing as too many LEDs.

Those who’ve joined us in the past may notice that the time and location of the party puts it during what could best be described as the “general hacking” period of Friday evening. Fear not. Participation is completely optional, and attendees who wish to keep their head down and continue working on their badge will of course be free to do so. It’s what Mr. Spock would do.

Call for Retro Communications Tech!

We love Retro Tech at Hackaday, and we know you do to. That’s why this year we’re curating a crowd-sourced exhibit of retro communication electronics from 1940 to 2000: radios, pagers, walkie-talkies, early cell phones, ham rigs, weird prototypes, you name it. Any thematic connection between this project and the Supercon 2025 badge may or may not be completely coincidental.

If you’ve got gear that talked, beeped, buzzed, or connected us before the age of the smartphone, we want to see it. So get it out of the attic, dust it off, tell us its story, and help bring this exhibit to life. As with last year’s popular Display Tech exhibit, all of the hardware will be considered on loan, and it will be returned to its owner after the event. Shipping shouldn’t be too much of an issue for handheld devices, but for the larger pieces of hardware, we’d ideally be looking for stuff that’s already in the Southern California area. That said, if you’ve got something really unique that you’d like to show off, don’t be afraid to contact us — we’ll probably be able to work something out.

The deadline for submissions is September 1st, and the hardware itself will need to be in Pasadena by September 30th to be included in the exhibit. If you’re interested, just fill out this form and we’ll be in touch.

All We Need Now is You!

We’ll be scrambling behind the scenes up until the very last minute (and maybe a bit over) to put together another unforgettable Supercon, but the truth is, the most important part of the equation is the attendees. An event is only as good as the folks who show up, and for the last several years, we’ve been fortunate enough to have an incredible cast of hackers and makers join us for an event that we truly believe is unlike anything else out there.

Whether you’re a veteran of several Supercons, or thinking of making 2025 your first year, we can’t wait to see you in November.