A Solar-Only, Battery-Free Device That Harvests Energy From A BPW34 Photodiode

Normally when you think solar projects, you think of big photovoltaic cells. But a photodiode is just an inefficient, and usually much smaller, PV cell. Since [Pocket Concepts]’s Solar_nRF has such a low power budget, it can get away with using BPW34 photodiodes in place of batteries. (Video, embedded below.)

The BPW34 silicon PIN photodiode feeds a small voltage into a BQ25504 ultra-low-power boost converter energy harvester which stores power in a capacitor. When the capacitor is fully charged the battery-good pin is toggled which drives a MOSFET that powers everything downstream.

When it’s powered on, the Nordic nRF initializes, reads the current temperature from an attached I2C thermometer, and then sends out a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) advertising packet containing the temperature data. When the capacitor runs out of energy, the battery-good pin is turned off and downstream electronics become unpowered and the cycle begins again.

[Pocket Concepts] uses a Nordic Semiconductors Power Profiler Kit II to help determine charge requirements. He calculates that 37 uF would be enough power for a single cycle, then uses 100 uF to get between one and three transmissions done using a single charge.

[Pocket Concepts] finishes his video with a request for project ideas. Is this a soil moisture meter? Earrings that monitor your biometrics? Something else? If you have some ideas of your own please sound off in the comments!

