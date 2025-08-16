MorPhlex: The TPU Filament That Goes Soft After You Print It

In FDM 3D printing cycles TPU is a bit of a special filament. Not so much because of its properties, but because it’s rather stretchy even as a filament, which makes especially printing certain hardness grades of TPU into somewhat of an nightmare. An interesting new contender here comes from a company called BIQU, who reckon that their ‘MorPhlex’ TPU solves many of those problems. Recently the [ModBot] channel on YouTube got sent a spool of the filament for testing.

The ‘magic’ here is that this TPU claims to be a 90A TPU grade while on the spool, but after printing it becomes 75A, meaning a lot softer and squishier. Perhaps unsurprisingly, a big selling point on their product page is that you can print squishy shoes with it. Beyond this is claims to be compatible with ‘most FDM printers’, and the listed printing parameters are typical for TPU in terms of extruder and bed temperature.

After drying the filament as recommended for TPU in general, test prints were printed on a Bambu Lab H2D. Here BIQU recommends not using the AMS, but rather the dedicated TPU feeding channel. For the test prints some slippers were printed over the course of two days. In hindsight glue stick should have been applied to make parts removal easier.

The slippers were indeed squishy, but the real test came in the form of a Shore A hardness meter and some test cube prints. This showed an 80 – 85A for the BIQU MorPhlex test cube depending on whether to test the side or top. As the product datasheet indicates a final hardness of 75A +/- 3A, one could argue that it’s kind-of in spec, but it mostly raises questions on how parameters like temperature and extrusion speed affect the final result.