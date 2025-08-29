CAD, From Scratch: MakerCAD

It’s likely that many of you use some form of CAD package, but how many of you have decided you didn’t like the software on offer? [Marcus Wu] did, and instead of griping, he wrote his own CAD software. It’s called MakerCAD, it’s published under an MIT licence, and you can try it yourself.

It’s written in Go, and it’s superficially similar to OpenSCAD in that the interface is through code. The similarity is skin deep though, as it provides the user with constraint solving as described in the video below the break.

As it stands it’s by no means feature complete, but it is now at a point at which it can be evaluated. Simple models can be created and exported as STEP files, so it can be used as a real-world CAD tool.

Whether it will flourish is down to the path it takes and how its community guides it. But we’re pleased to see any new open source projects in this space, which remains overly dominated by proprietary packages. If you try it, write up your experiences, we’d love to see how this develops.