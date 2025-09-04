Repairing A Tektronix 577 Curve Tracer

Over on his YouTube channel our hacker [Jerry Walker] repairs a Tektronix 577 curve tracer.

A curve tracer is a piece of equipment which plots I-V (current vs voltage) curves, among other things. This old bit of Tektronix kit is rocking a CRT, which dates it. According to TekWiki the Tektronix 577 was introduced in 1972.

In this repair video [Jerry] goes to use his Tektronix 577 only to discover that it is nonfunctional. He begins his investigation by popping off the back cover and checking out the voltages across the voltage rails. His investigations suggest a short circuit. He pushes on that which means he has to remove the side panel to follow a lead into the guts of the machine.

Then, in order to find the shorted component he suspect exists, [Jerry] breaks out the old thermal cam. And the thermal cam leads to the fault: a shorted tantalum capacitor, just as he suspected to begin with! After replacing the shorted tantalum capacitor this old workhorse is like new.

There are probably quite a number of repair lessons in this video, but we think that an important takeaway is just how useful a thermal camera can be when it comes time for fault finding. If you’re interested in electronics repair a thermal cam is a good trick to have up your sleeve, it excels at finding short circuits.

