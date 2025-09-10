FLOSS Weekly Episode 846: Mastering Embedded Linux Programming

This week Jonathan and Dan chat with Frank Vasquez and Chris Simmonds about Embedded Linux, and the 4th edition of the Mastering Embedded Linux Programming book. How has this space changed in the last 20 years, and what’s the latest in Embedded Linux?

