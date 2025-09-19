Haasoscope Pro: Open-Everything 2 GHz USB Oscilloscope

Our hacker [haas] is at it again with the Haasoscope Pro, a full redesign of the original Haasoscope, which was a successful Crowd Supply campaign back in 2018.

This new Pro version was funded on Crowd Supply in April this year and increases the bandwidth from 60 MHz to 2 GHz, the vertical resolution from 8 to 12 bits, and the sample rate from 125 MS/s to 3.2 GS/s. Selling for $999 it claims to be the first open-everything, affordable, high-bandwidth, real-time sampling USB oscilloscope.

The firmware and software are under active development and a new version was released yesterday.

The hardware has an impressive array of features packed into a slick aluminum case with quiet 40 mm internal fan and 220 x 165 x 35 mm (8.66 x 6.5 x 1.38 in) form-factor weighing in at 0.9 kg (1.98 lbs). Also available is an active probe supporting up to 2 GHz analog bandwidth.

The Haasoscope Pro is miles ahead of alternatives such as this USB oscilloscope from back in 2010 and you can find a bunch of support material on GitHub: drandyhaas/HaasoscopePro.