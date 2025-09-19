It’s been a trope of the news cycle over the past decade or so, that there’s some element which we all need but which someone else has the sole supply, and that’s a Bad Thing. It’s been variously lithium, or rare earth elements, and the someone else is usually China, which makes the perfect mix of ingredients for a good media scare story. Sometimes these things cross from the financial pages to the geopolitical stage, even at times being cited in bellicose language. But is there really a shortage?
The Colorado School of Mines say perhaps not, as they’ve released a paper from an American perspective pointing out that the USA already has everything it needs but perhaps doesn’t realize it. We’re surprised it seems to have passed unnoticed in a world preoccupied with such matters.
We’ve covered a few stories about mineral shortages ourselves, and some of them even point to the same conclusion reached by the School of Mines, that those mineral riches lie not in the mines of China but in the waste products closer to American industry. In particular they point to the tailings from existing mines, a waste product of which there is a huge quantity to hand, and which once stripped of the metal they were mined for still contain enough of the sought-after ones to more than satisfy need.
The history of mining from medieval lead miners processing Roman tailings to 19th century gold miners discovering that their tailings were silver ore and on to the present day, includes many similar stories. Perhaps the real story is economic both in the publicity side and the mining side, a good scare story sells papers, and it’s just cheaper to buy your molybdenum from China rather than make your own. We’ll keep you posted if we see news of a tailings bonanza in the Rockies.
20 thoughts on “Unobtanium No More; Perhaps We Already Have All The Elements We Need”
The stories are a wake up call, or an attempt at least, to point out that you shouldn’t lean on foreign powers such as China for your basic sustenance.
One of the reasons why such basic resources aren’t sourced at home is that it allows people to push away the responsibility of the outcomes and pretend they don’t exist – such as mining for rare earth minerals which means dealing with radioactive waste as side products. These mines were protested against, the companies harassed, litigated, or outright banned in the west because of environmentalist pressures, but the need for the materials didn’t go away so the problems were outsourced to… guess where.
And one of the reasons why China IS cheaper is that if the process was implemented in the west, “little green men” would instantly pop up and demand measures to control the contamination that would make the process uneconomical.
Measures which then do not take place when the materials are sourced cheaper from China, because they don’t care. They have vast areas of land populated by people they don’t care about, or at least the administration doesn’t, which means you end up with literal mountains of radioactive soil, or rivers and fields polluted by silicon tetrachloride and the ozone layer getting damaged from banned-in-west solvents due to westerners pretending to be “green” by buying imported solar panels.
You bring up a point that, while probably valid, is incorrectly attributed to the article. Please show me where the hackaday article or the referenced article mention “leaning on foreign powers such as China…”. Nothing I read (besides maybe this: “The benefits of enhanced recovery are not only economic and geopolitical but also environmental”) sounds like a “wake-up call”, or even an attempt. You’re reading your own preconceptions and opinions into the source. (Also, I don’t think yttrium or cobalt can be classified as “basic sustenance”).
No, that was my comment on the point of the stories, not attributed to the article.
Insofar as you want television screens and high strength steel as a basic element of modern society, they are.
Or electric cars, motors, and batteries (cobalt).
None of which qualify as “sustenance”.
We had electric cars in the early 1900s, though? Same with high-strength steel, and televisions (to an extent). Believing that rare earths are necessary just means you’ve fallen for industry propaganda. With a modest efficiency hit, you can make technology work with far more limited materials than what we have access to today.
Letting industry guide foreign policy is a failure of leadership. Someone needs to tell these people “no”.
Lots of sources, no willingness to accept the mess inherent in processing it.
It will end up somewhere poor, but outside China’s control.
I’d hope, multiple places.
Tucson Arizona?
Gary Indiana?
Troy NewYork?
East St Louis Illinois?
All shitholes that would be improved by jobs.
Also
Decatur Illinois.
Which already has jobs, but needs something to cut the smell.
Whole town smells like tofu eater has puked in all 4 corners of room.
I digress.
It’s unlikely that it will be anywhere within the US. Just because someone lives in Marin County California, it doesn’t mean that he or she isn’t going to try and stop all mining or processing that happens anywhere in Arizona or Indiana. The Sierra Club tries to stop green even energy projects nationwide, and has no tolerance for mining.
Only people who have never been to Tucson would consider Tucson a shithole.
at the moment, who gets the profits from mining and production is more important than the production itself
Or from buying and selling – someone has to handle the logistics.
That’s the modern way: you make money not by producing or refining stuff, but by placing yourself in the middle of the value chain as a “service”. The longer you make the value chain from the producer to the consumer, the more extra steps you demand, the more opportunities you have to extract money from the middle.
Are you living in 1960?
Many fortunes have been made by ‘cutting out the middleman’ since.
The chain is generally longer, but I’d bet fewer hands by far.
This is kind of misrepresenting the issue here.
The problem isn’t that these elements are only found in China or other places, and it never has ever been that.
The problem IS that we do not have the infrastructure to process these kinds of elements from a mine, and setting that up is prohibitively expensive.
Like so many other things that we have outsourced, the cost differential is orders of magnitude at this point, and it makes no sense to consider opening up these kinds of industries in the US, even if one considers new tariffs, etc into the cost.
The correct time to do this was the 1980s, but corporations wanted to maximize their profits, and outsourcing the US’s industrial infrastructure was fair game to them. They could lower their prices and make a higher profit margin. Child labor is cheap. And they are children very far away were our consumers can’t see them.
The rise of Private Equity has strip mined our economy and we have little left. We don’t even have Sears anymore. Please look into that if you don’t know the history of Sears and the man who destroyed a profitable company because it was easier and quicker to turn it into a fire sale.
It’s almost like critical industries shouldn’t be left to the whim of the free market, or something. China understands this at least, even if we don’t.
Sears died because it was old and everybody in the hierarchy was operating at their level of incompetence (confidently maintaining exactly 0.10 BAC).
1950 Sears was like Pepsi, they promoted from within, managers HAD to play their ‘executive games’.
Only modern corporation I can think that was similar was ‘Arthur Anderson’, before it shit the bed. Their partner candidates got financially sodomized like few others.
Of course, all metrics are gamed.
In that era metrics lived for decades, hierarchies got filled by generations of metric gamers and things got weird.
Early in my working life, I crossed paths with a ‘Sears alum’.
Empty suit, but ‘executive style hair’.
Constant cigar smoke almost covered scotch smell.
His ‘advice’ on women:
“You have to stalk them! They always say ‘no’ 50 times before you eventually convince them. Be persistent. Show up in their life where they don’t expect it and ask again.”
Sad thing, in his zip code when he was 20, it was true.
Digressing again.
It hasn’t. Its been known for longer than any of us have been alive that rare earths (and lithium) are not rare. The issue has always been the cost of extraction is too high to make it profitable in the US. Because concentrations of whatever mineral-du-jour the press is freaking out about are too diffuse or US regulatory and labor costs make it unprofitable.
China closes off rare earth exports and we could have a new mine and extraction plant opened inside of two years.
Our politicians would probably find it easier to start a war instead.
Why not both?
Gotta get the troublesome outsider out of office, but 3 years (then 8 more) and we can be back to eternal war.
