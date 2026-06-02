A High-Vacuum Controller For An Eventual Electron Microscope

[Chris Doble] has high ambitions: he’s making his own scanning-electron microscope, and as the first step he’s built a high-vacuum system. This required its own controller to manage the various electronics involved in the system, which he’s documented and open-sourced.

The vacuum system itself starts with a rotary-vane roughing pump, which can bring a chamber down from atmospheric pressure to about 10-3 millibar. This is still too high a pressure, so the second stage is a turbomolecular high-vacuum pump, which can operate from 18 millibar down to 10-7 millibar. To protect the turbomolecular pump in case the roughing pump suddenly stops, it includes an anti-suckback valve. Connected to these pumps is a pressure gauge which uses a pair of sensors to sense the entire pressure range. All this setup worked well, but the turbomolecular pump and the pressure sensor each used their own interfaces, while [Chris] wanted a single interface for the eventual microscope.

[Chris] therefore designed his own controller based on the Raspberry Pi Pico 2, with firmware written in Rust. The pressure gauge uses an RS-232 interface, which he connected to the Pico’s UART pins using an RS-232 level shifter, with a null modem to swap over the transmitting and receiving pins. The turbomolecular pump used an RS-485 interface, which required a converter circuit and some level-shifting resistors. A custom PCB and 3D-printed case hold the final circuit, which provides a host computer with a single USB interface. When [Chris] tested the controller, the vacuum chamber reached a pressure of 10-6 millibar, and was still slowly falling when he ended the test.

This isn’t the first vacuum chamber controller we’ve seen. Of course, this assumes that the pressure gauge already has a controller; if not, we’ve also covered one of those. To see the inspiration for [Chris]’s project, check out [Ben Krasnow]’s scanning-electron microscope.