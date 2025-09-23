Heart Rate Measurement Via WiFi, The DIY Way

A few weeks back, we reported on a research group that figured out how to measure heartrate using perturbations in WiFi signals. [Nick Bild] was interested in this so-called “Pulse-Fi” technique, but noted the paper explaining it was behind a paywall. Thus, he worked to recreate the technology himself so he could publish the results openly for anyone eager to learn.

[Nick] paid for the research paper, and noted that it was short on a few of the finer details and didn’t come with any code or data from the original research team. He thus was left to figure out the finer details of how to measure heart rate via WiFi in his own way, though he believes his method is quite close to the original work.

The basic concept is simple enough. One ESP32 is set up to transmit a stream of Channel State Information packets to another ESP32, with a person standing in between. As the person’s heart beats, it changes the way the radio waves propagate from the transmitting unit to the receiver. These changes can be read from the packets, and processed to estimate the person’s heart rate. [Nick] explains the various data-massaging steps involved to go from this raw radio data to a usable heart rate readout.

It’s a great effort from [Nick] to recreate this research all on his own in his home lab. Files are on GitHub for the curious. If you’re eager to learn more about these innovative measurement techniques, you might like to read our prior reporting on the tech. Also, it’s worth remembering—don’t use your homebrew prototypes for any serious healthcare purposes.