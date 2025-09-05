Heart Rate Monitoring Via WiFi

Before you decide to click away, thinking we’re talking about some heart rate monitor that connects to a display using WiFi, wait! Pulse-Fi is a system that monitors heart rate using the WiFi signal itself as a measuring device. No sensor, no wires, and it works on people up to ten feet away.

Researchers at UC Santa Cruz, including a visiting high school student researcher, put together a proof of concept. Apparently, your heart rate can modify WiFi channel state information. By measuring actual heart rate and the variations in the WiFi signal, the team was able to fit data to allow for accurate heart rate prediction.

The primary device used was an ESP32, although the more expensive Raspberry Pi performed the same trick using data generated in Brazil. The Pi appeared to work better, but it is also more expensive. However, that implies that different WiFi chipsets probably need unique training, which, we suppose, makes sense.

Like you, we’ve got a lot of questions about this one — including how repeatable this is in a real-world environment. But it does make you wonder what we could use WiFi permutations to detect. Or other ubiquitous RF signals like Bluetooth.

No need for a clunky wristband. If you could sense enough things like this, maybe you could come up with a wireless polygraph.