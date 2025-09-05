Before you decide to click away, thinking we’re talking about some heart rate monitor that connects to a display using WiFi, wait! Pulse-Fi is a system that monitors heart rate using the WiFi signal itself as a measuring device. No sensor, no wires, and it works on people up to ten feet away.
Researchers at UC Santa Cruz, including a visiting high school student researcher, put together a proof of concept. Apparently, your heart rate can modify WiFi channel state information. By measuring actual heart rate and the variations in the WiFi signal, the team was able to fit data to allow for accurate heart rate prediction.
The primary device used was an ESP32, although the more expensive Raspberry Pi performed the same trick using data generated in Brazil. The Pi appeared to work better, but it is also more expensive. However, that implies that different WiFi chipsets probably need unique training, which, we suppose, makes sense.
Like you, we’ve got a lot of questions about this one — including how repeatable this is in a real-world environment. But it does make you wonder what we could use WiFi permutations to detect. Or other ubiquitous RF signals like Bluetooth.
No need for a clunky wristband. If you could sense enough things like this, maybe you could come up with a wireless polygraph.
7 thoughts on “Heart Rate Monitoring Via WiFi”
I have a mmwave sensor. Also does this but wifi is pretty cool
I do hope this never develops to the point where it can gets in the hands of retailers and marketers.
too late, they are already selling the ESP32 and the Raspberry Pi
I’m starting to think that my next house needs to have a grounded metal wrap around it.
Better privacy and less interference
I’m making an aluminum suit… to match the aluminum hat I made earlier.
a former friend of mine, who sadly lost his mind and went insane, bought a house many many years ago. he bought very thin stainless steel wire mesh and put that on the walls. Then he put a layer of wallpaper on it. I know he did this because i helped him with it. The floor underneath his house, the roof, everything had the wire mesh and every wall and floor etc, was connected to each other. He had the windows removed with a high quality sun blocker version, that also limits the amount of signals coming through. His entire house was a deadzone. The moment you walk in, your phone stops working. This might have been a warning sign, but hindsight is 20/20 I guess.
Sounds like Slippin’ Jimmy’s brother Chuck…
