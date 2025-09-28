Over the years, we’ve brought you many stories of the creative artwork behind electronic event badges, but today we may have a first for you. [Spencer] thinks nobody before him has made a badge powered by a Z80, and we believe he may be right. He’s the originator of the RC2014 Z80-based retrocomputer, and the badge in question comes from the recent RC2014 Assembly.
Fulfilling the function of something you can write your name on is a PCB shaped like an RC2014 module, with LEDs on all the signal lines. It could almost function as a crude logic analyser for the system, were the clock speed not far too high to see anything. To fix this, [Spencer]’s badge packs a single-board RC2014 Micro with a specially slow clock, and Z80 code to step through all memory addresses, resulting in a fine set of blinkenlights.
Thus was created the first Z80-based event badge, and we’re wondering whether or not it will be the last. If you’re curious what this RC2014 thing is about, we reviewed the RC2014 Micro when it came out.
2 thoughts on “Decorate Your Neck With The First Z80 Badge”
Well now that’s just starting something. Next will be the 6502 crowd, then the 8051s, then the 8080s, and someone will eventually find a supplier of 4004s.
Hackerboxes has had a Z80 based Defcon badge for a year. It was vaporware for a long time.
I know of at least one (Angry Cat) badge that uses emulated Z80 to run CP/M on a badge.
