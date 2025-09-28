A Walk Down PC Video Card Memory Lane

These days, video cards are virtually supercomputers. When they aren’t driving your screen, they are decoding video, crunching physics models, or processing large-language model algorithms. But it wasn’t always like that. The old video cards were downright simple. Once PCs gained more sophisticated buses, video cards got a little better. But hardware acceleration on an old-fashioned VGA card would be unworthy of the cheapest burner phone at the big box store. Not to mention, the card is probably twice the size of the phone. [Bits and Bolts] has a look at several old cards, including a PCI version of the Tseng ET4000, state-of-the-art of the late 1990s.

You might think that’s a misprint. Most of the older Tseng boards were ISA, but apparently, there were some with the PCI bus or the older VESA local bus. Acceleration here typically meant dedicated hardware for handling BitBlt and, perhaps, a hardware cursor.

It is fun watching him test these old cards and work on them under the microscope, too. Since the PCI bus was new when this board was introduced, it apparently had some bugs that made it incompatible with certain motherboards.

We recall being blown away by the color graphics these boards provided when they were new. Now, of course, you wouldn’t see graphics like this even on a cheap video game. Still, fun to take a walk down memory lane with these old boards.

[Bits and Bolts] definitely has a hobby. We love that these were high-tech in their day, but now designing a VGA card is well within reach for anyone adept at using FPGAs.