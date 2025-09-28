WALL-E’s Forgotten Sibling Rebuilt

Do you remember the movie WALL-E? Apparently, [Leviathan engineering] did, and he wasn’t as struck by the title character, or Eva, or even the Captain. He was captivated by BURN-E. His working model shows up in the video below.

We’ll be honest. BURN-E didn’t ring a bell for us, though we remember the movie. He grabbed a 3D design for the robot on the Internet and planned out holes for some servos and other hardware.

That was the idea, anyway. Turns out he didn’t quite leave enough clearance for the motors, so a little hand surgery was in order. The painting was, by his own admission, suboptimal (we would point him to oil paint markers, which are amazing).

The next step was to get the servos actually working, along with the small LCD screen. Space in the body is tight, so it took a few tries to get everything wired up. We didn’t see any code, but it should be pretty simple to draw the eyes and move the servos as you like.

We can’t remember seeing another BURN-E build. But we’ve seen a number of WALL-Es. Some have even been useful.