Possibly The Newest ISA Card

Back when the IBM PC was new, laying out an ISA board was a daunting task. You probably didn’t have a very fast ‘scope, if you had one at all. Board layout was almost certainly done on a drafting table with big pieces of tape. It was hard for small companies, much less hobbyists, to make a new card. You could buy a prototype board and wirewrap or otherwise put together something, but that was also not for the faint of heart. But with modern tools, something like that is a very doable project and [profdc9] has, in fact, done it. The card uses an ATMega328P and provides two SD cards for use as mass storage on an old computer.

The design tries to use parts that won’t be hard to get in the future. At least for a while, yet. There’s capacity for expansion, too, as there is an interface for a Wiznet 5500 Ethernet adapter.

Can you imagine if you could transport this card back to the days when the ISA bus was what you had? Just having a computer fast enough to manipulate the bus would have been sorcery in those days.

We don’t know if you need an ISA mass storage card, but if you do, [profdc9] has you covered. Then again, you do have options. Or, if you’d rather take a deep dive into the technology, we can help there, too.