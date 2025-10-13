BlueSCSI: Not Just For Apple

Anyone into retro Macintosh machines has probably heard of BlueSCSI: an RP2040-based adapter that lets solid state flash memory sit on the SCSI bus and pretend to contain hard drives. You might have seen it on an Amiga or an Atari as well, but what about a PC? Once upon a time, higher end PCs did use SCSI, and [TME Retro] happened to have one such. Not a fan of spinning platters of rust, he takes us through using BlueSCSI with a big-blue-based-box.

Naturally if you wish to replicate this, you should check the BlueSCSI docs to see if the SCSI controller in your PC is on their supported hardware list; otherwise, your life is going to be a lot more difficult than what is depicted on [TME Retro]. As is, it’s pretty much the same drop-in experience anyone who has used BlueSCSI on a vintage Macintosh might expect. Since the retro-PC world might not be as familiar with that, [TME Retro] gives a great step-by-step, showing how to set up hard disk image files and an iso to emulate a SCSI CD drive on the SD card that goes into the BlueSCSIv2.

This may not be news to some of you, but as the title of this video suggests, not everyone knows that BlueSCSI works with PCs now, even if it has been in the docs for a while. Of course PCs owners are more likely to be replacing an IDE drive; if you’d rather use a true SSD on that bus, we’ve got you covered.