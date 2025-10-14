They Don’t Make $37 Waveform Generators Like They Used To

[CreativeLab] bought a cheap arbitrary waveform generator and noted that it only had a two-pin power cord. That has its ups and downs. We feel certain the intent was to isolate the internal switching power supply to prevent ground loops through the scope probes or the USB connector. However, it is nice to have all your equipment referencing the same ground. [CreativeLab] agrees, so he decided to do something about it.

Opening the box revealed that there was hardly anything inside. The main board was behind the front panel. There was also the power supply and a USB board. Plus lots of empty space. Some argue the case is made too large to be deceptive, but we prefer to think it was to give you a generous front panel to use. Maybe.

It was a simple matter to ground everything to a new three-pin connector, but that left the problem of the USB port. Luckily, since it was already out on its own board, it was easy to wire in an isolator.

Honestly? We’d have hesitated to do this unless we had made absolutely sure it didn’t pose some safety hazard to “jump over” the switching power supply. They are often isolated for some reason. However, the likelihood is that it is just fine. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

A similar unit had a reverse engineering project featured on Hackaday many years ago. While these used to be exotic gear, if you don’t mind some limitations, it is very easy to roll your own these days.