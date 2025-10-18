Broken Phone To Cinema Camera With A Lens Upgrade

The advent of the mobile phone camera has caused a revolution in film making over the last couple of decades, lowering the barrier to entry significantly, and as the cameras have improved, delivering near-professional-grade quality in some cases. Mobile phone manufacturers hire film makers to promote their new flagship models and the results are very impressive, but there is still a limitation when it comes to the lenses. [Evan Monsma] has broken through that barrier, modifying an iPhone to take C-mount cinema lenses.

It’s likely many of us have one or two broken mobile phones around, and even if they aren’t flagship models they’ll still have surprisingly good camera sensors. This one is an iPhone that’s seen better days, with a severely cracked glass back and a dislodged lens cover on one of its cameras. Removing the back and the lens cover reveals the sensor. The video below the break has a lot of woodwork and filing away of the phone, as he modifies a C-to-CS ring to serve as a C-mount. In reality the flange distance makes it a CS mount so his C-mount lenses need an adapter, but as anyone who’s used a Raspberry Pi camera will tell you, that’s no hardship.

The final camera has a thick plywood back with a tripod mount installed, the other two cameras work with their Apple lenses, and the C-mount gives great results with a cinema lens. We’re concerned that the Super Glue he uses to fix it all together might not hold up to the weight of bigger lenses, but we’re here for this project and we love it.

Thanks [Luis Mercado] for the tip.