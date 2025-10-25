Identifying Fake Small-Signal Transistors

It’s rather amazing how many electronic components you can buy right now are not quite the genuine parts that they are sold as. Outside of dedicated platforms like Mouser, Digikey and LCSC you pretty much enter a Wild West of unverifiable claims and questionable authenticity. When it comes to sites like eBay and AliExpress, [hjf] would go so far as to state that any of the power transistors available for sale on these sites are 100% fake. But even small-signal transistors are subject to fakes, as proven in a comparison.

Found within the comparison are a Mouser-sourced BC546C, as well as a BC547C, SN3904 and PN2222A. These latter three all sourced from ‘auction sites’. As a base level test all transistors are put in a generic component tester, which identifies all of them correctly as NPN transistors, but the ‘BC547C’ and ‘PN2222A’ fail the test for having a much too low hFE. According to the generic tester at least, but it’s one red flag, along with the pin-out for the ‘BC547C’ showing up as being inverted from the genuine part.

Next is a pass through the HP4145B curve tracer, which confirms the fake BC547C findings, including the abysmal hFE. For the PN2222A the hFE is within spec according to the curve tracer, defying the component tester’s failing grade.

What these results make clear is that these cheap component testers are not a realistic ‘fake’ tester. It also shows that some of the fake transistors you find on $auction_site are clearly fake, while others are much harder to pin down. The PN2222A and 2N3904 used here almost pass the sniff test, but have that distinct off-genuine feeling, while the fake BC547C didn’t even bother to get its pinout right.

As always, caveat emptor. These cheapo transistors can be a nice source for some tinkering, just be aware of possibly wasting hours debugging an issue caused by an off-nominal parameter in a fake part.