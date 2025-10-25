Teaching Math With 3D Printers

We’ve often thought that 3D printers make excellent school projects. No matter what a student’s interests are: art, software, electronics, robotics, chemistry, or physics, there’s something for everyone. A recent blog post from [Prusa Research] shows how Johannes Kepler University is using 3D printing to teach math. You can see a video with Professor [Zsolt Lavicza] explaining their vision below.

Instead of relying on abstract 3D shapes projected on a 2D screen, GeoGebra, educational math software, creates shapes that you can produce on a 3D printer. Students can physically handle and observe these shapes in the real world instead of on a flat screen.

One example of how the 3D printer finds use in a math class is producing “Genius Square,” a multilevel tic-tac-toe game. You can find the model for that and other designs used in the classes, on Printables. Some prints are like puzzles where students assemble shapes from pieces.

Putting 3D printers in school isn’t a new idea, of course. However, machines have become much simpler to use in recent years, so maybe the time is now. If you can’t find money for printers in school, you can always teach robotics using some low-tech methods.