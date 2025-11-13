Tiny386 On An Espressif ESP32-S3

Some people may remember the joys of trying to boot Linux on an 8-bit AVR microcontroller, which was an absolute exercise in patience. In comparison [He Chunhui]’s Tiny386 emulator running on an ESP32-S3 MCU is positively zippy when it boots and runs Windows 95. The provided video (also embedded below) makes clear that while you can comfortably waddle off to prepare and pour a fresh cup of tea, it’s actually borderline usable.

The source code can be obtained via GitHub, which contains not just the basic emulated 80386 CPU written in C99, but also peripherals borrowed from TinyEMU and QEMU, along with a SeaBIOS ROM. In addition to the Windows 95 demo it’s claimed that Tiny386 should be able to run most 16/32-bit software.

Right now the ESP32-S3 version targets the JC3248W535 board, which is a roughly $30 development board featuring a built-in display with touch screen and an ESP32-S3 module. Although it has a USB-C port, it appears that this one is just for programming and not for the USB peripheral of the ESP32-S3. With the USB OTG peripheral used, one could conceivably make a small 386 system based around an ESP32-S3 that features a USB hub to plug a keyboard, mouse, etc. into.

Considering that the Tiny386 emulator is a very simple and straightforward approach to emulating an early-90s PC, some optimization might enable a pretty zippy general purpose PC for early 90s software. Quite a boost from watching Linux struggle into a command line on an AVR, indeed.