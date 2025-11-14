Intel GPUs On Raspberry Pi Is So Wrong It Feels Right

While you might not know it from their market share, Intel makes some fine GPUs. Putting one in a PC with an AMD processor already feels a bit naughty, but AMD’s x86 processors still ultimately trace their lineage all the way back to Intel’s original 4004. Putting that same Intel GPU into a system with an ARM processor, like a Raspberry Pi, or even better, a RISC V SBC? Why, that seems downright deviant, and absolutely hack-y. [Jeff Geerling] shares our love of the bizarre, and has been working tirelessly to get a solid how-to guide written so we can all flout the laws of god and man together.

According to [Jeff], all of Intel’s GPUs should work, though not yet flawlessly. In terms of 3D acceleration, OpenGL works well, but Vulkan renders are going to get texture artifacts if they get textures at all. The desktop has artifacts, and so do images; see for yourself in the video embedded below. Large language models are restricted to the not-so-large, due to memory addressing issues. ARM and RISC V both handle memory somewhat differently than x86 systems, and apparently the difference matters.

The most surprising thing is that we’re now at a point that you don’t need to recompile the Linux kernel yourself to get this to work. Reconfigure, yes, but not recompile. [6by9] has a custom kernel all ready to go. In testing on his Pi5, [Jeff] did have to manually recompile Mesa, however–unsurprisingly, the version for Raspberry Pi wasn’t built against the iris driver for Intel GPUs, because apparently the Mesa devs are normal.

Compared to AMD cards, which already work quite well, the Intel cards don’t shine on the benchmark, but that wasn’t really the point. The point is expanding the hardware available to SBC users, and perhaps allowing for sensible chuckle at the mis-use of an “Intel Inside” sticker. (Or cackle of glee, depending on your sense of humour. We won’t judge.) [Jeff] is one of the people working at getting these changes upstreamed into the Linux kernel and Raspberry Pi OS, and we wish him well in that endeavour.

Now, normally we wouldn’t encourage a completely unknown fellow like this [Jeff] of whom no one has ever heard of to be poking about in the kernel, but we have a good feeling about this guy. It’s almost as if like he’s been at this a while. That couldn’t be, could it? Surely we’d have noticed him.