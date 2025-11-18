Kubernetes Cluster Goes Mobile In Pet Carrier

There’s been a bit of a virtualization revolution going on for the last decade or so, where tools like Docker and LXC have made it possible to quickly deploy server applications without worrying much about dependency issues. Of course as these tools got adopted we needed more tools to scale them easily. Enter Kubernetes, a container orchestration platform that normally herds fleets of microservices in sprawling cloud architectures, but it turns out it’s perfectly happy running on a tiny computer stuffed in a cat carrier.

This was a build for the recent Kubecon in Atlanta, and the project’s creator [Justin] wanted it to have an AI angle to it since the core compute in the backpack is an NVIDIA DGX Spark. When someone scans the QR code, the backpack takes a picture and then runs it through a two-node cluster on the Spark running a local AI model that stylizes the picture and sends it back to the user. Only the AI workload runs on the Spark; [Justin] also is using a LattePanda to handle most of everything else rather than host everything on the Spark.

To get power for the mobile cluster [Justin] is using a small power bank, and with that it gets around three hours of use before it needs to be recharged. Originally it was planned to work on the WiFi at the conference as well but this was unreliable and he switched to using a USB tether to his phone. It was a big hit with the conference goers though, with people using it around every ten minutes while he had it on his back. Of course you don’t need a fancy NVIDIA product to run a portable kubernetes cluster. You can always use a few old phones to run one as well.