It’s easy to build big wooden furniture if you have a massive industrial CNC router, but few of us are so lucky. However, you can still build sizable stuff with a smaller router if you know what you’re doing. [Aribabox] shares some useful tricks and techniques for building large workshop cabinets on smaller machines.
The key to doing this well is modularity. [Aribabox] shows off how to build excellent workshop drawers in pieces using a stackable design. Rather than having to cut out one huge side panel to cover the whole stack of drawers, each drawer can have its own side panel that easily fits on a smaller router. They can then be stacked into a stout assembly that still does its job perfectly well. Assuming your CNC router is trued up properly, you can whip up a lot of furniture quickly, just assembling everything with screws. You’ll still be able to work faster and make bigger things easier on a big machine, but a small machine can do a lot more than you think.
[Aribabox] supplies design files for a cost if you’re eager to replicate their work. If that doesn’t suit you, you can always just use the video as inspiration to work on your own modular furniture designs instead. We’ve featured other modular furniture designs before, too, that rely on 3D printed and lasercut components.
[Thanks to Hassi for the tip!}
4 thoughts on “How To Make Big Cabinets On A Small CNC Router”
I know nothing about woodworking so I’m curious, is there any benefit to making things this way instead of buying planks and doing it the standard way with saws etc
Besides the speed of course, this seems super quick and repeatable, you can probably make really complicated stuff if you design it beforehand.
Using plywood vs. planks does have benefits in being more dimensionally stable. Drawers made from plain wood would either require larger gaps or more thought into the design or they would be prone to getting stuck as humidity changes.
As for using CNC – just speed and repeatability. One could also argue it’s less likely to chop your fingers, and if you have an enclosed CNC, less dust to breathe.
To make this even faster, you can stack a few sheets of plywood and cut them at once. Though it requires air tube to blow the chips out of the deeper cuts.
Generally, no. For simple shapes, such as rectangular doors / panels, it’s much faster to rip wood on a saw than to fiddle with CAD / CAM, deal with fixturing, and then make 100x slower cuts with endmills that also wear much more quickly than a saw blade would.
I think this is one of the most significant trappings of folks who buy a CNC mill for woodworking. It works if you want to carve intricate reliefs or something like that, but it’s just not the right tool for the job for large furniture. Wood expands and contracts and there’s no use for sub-millimeter precision and it helps to let go of that.
Manufactured sheet materials are very stable, they are a consistent size, strength and they don’t warp. Using sheets also generally makes the final product lighter, and therefore easier to move and transport.
