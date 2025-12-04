Probably most people know that when organic matter such as kitchen waste rots, it can produce flammable methane. As a source of free energy it’s attractive, but making a biogas plant sounds difficult, doesn’t it? Along comes [My engines] with a well-thought-out biogas plant that seems within the reach of most of us.
It’s based around a set of plastic barrels and plastic waste pipe, and he shows us the arrangement of feed pipe and residue pipe to ensure a flow through the system. The gas produced has CO2 and H2s as undesirable by-products, both of which can be removed with some surprisingly straightforward chemistry. The home-made gas holder meanwhile comes courtesy of a pair of plastic drums one inside the other.
Perhaps the greatest surprise is that the whole thing can produce a reasonable supply of gas from as little as 2 KG of organic kitchen waste daily. We can see that this is a set-up for someone with the space and also the ability to handle methane safely, but you have to admit from watching the video below, that it’s an attractive idea. Who knows, if the world faces environmental collapse, you might just need it.
2 thoughts on “Biogas Production For Surprisingly Little Effort”
We tried to do the exact same thing 28 years ago in school. We didn’t have any good concept for storing the gas since we did it inside, so it was scaled down and never produced any significant amounts of it. In the end we were happy to see the temperature rise inside the fermentation tank.
Scale is a key factor in stable operation of this low tech biotechnology, especially with varying inputs. There’s a large and mostly good literature from both the survivalist and sustainable technology types on these types of methods. These systems can work well (with some effort) using waste flows from somewhere between a small family or a few households up to an entire municipality.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)