Biogas Production For Surprisingly Little Effort

Probably most people know that when organic matter such as kitchen waste rots, it can produce flammable methane. As a source of free energy it’s attractive, but making a biogas plant sounds difficult, doesn’t it? Along comes [My engines] with a well-thought-out biogas plant that seems within the reach of most of us.

It’s based around a set of plastic barrels and plastic waste pipe, and he shows us the arrangement of feed pipe and residue pipe to ensure a flow through the system. The gas produced has CO2 and H2s as undesirable by-products, both of which can be removed with some surprisingly straightforward chemistry. The home-made gas holder meanwhile comes courtesy of a pair of plastic drums one inside the other.

Perhaps the greatest surprise is that the whole thing can produce a reasonable supply of gas from as little as 2 KG of organic kitchen waste daily. We can see that this is a set-up for someone with the space and also the ability to handle methane safely, but you have to admit from watching the video below, that it’s an attractive idea. Who knows, if the world faces environmental collapse, you might just need it.