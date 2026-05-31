Modern Graphics Via DisplayLink For Your ISA-Era PC

The monitors used on older computers are now becoming difficult to find, as we doubt anything for MDA, CGA, Hercules, or EGA has been manufactured in decades. Even VGA, though there are plenty of surplus flat panels to be found, is not as ubiquitous as it once was. Where does that leave the retrocomputing enthusiast with an ISA PC and no screen? Perhaps [Ian Hanschen] has the answer with the PicoGraph, an ISA-to-USB-to-Displaylink adapter.

In hardware terms, it’s using a PicoMEM, a more general-purpose ISA card for emulating cards with a Pi Pico. The Pico hosts a USB DisplayLink adapter, which can connect to the screen of your choice. The software on the PicoMEM does the heavy lifting and provides MDA, Herc, EGA, and VGA support, as well as support for one of the 1990s Cirrus Logic SVGA chipsets. And yes, it appears to work with DOOM.

The practice of using 2020s microcontrollers to lend functionality to retrocomputers has revolutionised the art. We’ve seen many, with one of the more recent being a minimap add-on for an 8-bit Sinclair Spectrum.