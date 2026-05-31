Ebike Display Uses Reflective LCD

Although LCD displays have been used in almost every type of consumer electronics display over the last two decades, many of these screens have a few downsides that limit their usefulness in certain situations. As any owner of an early digital watch, an early laptop, or an early digital camera will testify, these displays often completely fail in direct sunlight. And, a currently new technology often using inexpensive displays in full sunlight conditions is ebikes, so [Volos Projects] decided to use a unique LCD display to solve this issue.

The display is called a reflective LCD (RLCD) and is actually a fairly old but overlooked piece of technology. Displays like these have a reflective layer that bounces ambient light back to the user, increasing contrast and readability in high light, especially when compared to more common transmissive displays. This build is based on a board from Waveshare, which includes the screen and its driver components, and [Volos Projects] integrated this into a test stand that mimics an ebike’s speed sensor and other hardware like turn signals. The display shows the bike’s speed and a few other indicators, and thanks to the screen, this information can be easily seen in full sun.

Although he doesn’t have it on an actual e-bike yet, he hopes it will be useful for those who want to try out something like this with their substandard e-bike displays. The code he’s used is available on a GitHub page for anyone interested. We’d imagine that a low-cost display like this would pair well with an open-source ebike like this one.