An oscilloscope is usually the most sensitive, and arguably most versatile, tool on a hacker’s workbench, often taking billions of samples per second to produce an accurate and informative representation of a signal. This vast processing power, however, often goes well beyond the needs of the signals in question, at which point it makes sense to use a less powerful and expensive device, such as [MatAtBread]’s ESP32 oscilloscope.
The oscilloscope doesn’t have a display; instead, it hosts a webpage that displays the signal trace and provides the interface. Since the software uses direct memory access to continually read a signal from the ADC, it’s easy to adjust the sampling rate up to the hardware’s limit of 83,333 Hz. In addition to sampling-rate adjustment options, the browser interface includes a crosshair pointer for easy voltage reading, an adjustable trigger level, attenuation controls, and the ability to set the test signal frequency. The oscilloscope’s hardware is simply a Seeed Studio Xiao development board mounted inside a 3D-printed case with an AA battery holder and three pin breakouts for ground, signal input, and the test signal output.
This isn’t the first ESP32-based oscilloscope we’ve seen, though it is the fastest. If you’re looking for a screen with your simple oscilloscope, we’ve seen them built with an STM32 and Arduino. To improve performance, you might add an anti-aliasing filter.
6 thoughts on “A Compact, Browser-Based ESP32 Oscilloscope”
Use the esp32 gpio paired with a DSP or cold/fpga
Get that multiple MHZ sample rate or GHz
Then just spit raw data stream to esp32 for numbahcrunch
I mean an fpga or large cpld is quite cheap nowadays
That way all the really redundant and large overhead done in hardware and you just spit a nice data stream the software gonna already like
And get supafast speed
Depends how well verilog or vhdl does analog circuits
They don’t. You need some kind of analog front end (whether an integrated ADC, comparators + a resistor ladder, or what have you) that it can interface with digitally.
The idea is awesome: no galvanic connection, cheap device, popular platform.
Unfortunately, the code is generated by LLM:
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)