Entry-level oscilloscopes are a great way to get some low-cost instrumentation on a test bench, whether it’s for a garage lab or a schoolroom. But the cheapest ones are often cheap for a reason, and even though they work well for the price they won’t stand up to more advanced equipment. But missing features don’t have to stay missing forever, as it’s possible to augment them to get some of these features. [Tommy’s] project shows you one way to make a silk purse from a sow’s ear, at least as it relates to oscilloscopes.
Most of the problem with these lower-cost tools is their low precision due to fewer bits of analog-digital conversion. They also tend to be quite noisy, further lowering the quality of the oscilloscope. [Tommy] is focusing his efforts on the DSO138-mini, an oscilloscope with a bandwidth of 100 kHz and an effective resolution of 10 bits. The first step is to add an anti-aliasing filter to the input, which is essentially a low-pass filter that removes high frequency components of the signal, which could cause a problem due to the lower resolution of the device. After that, digital post-processing is done on the output, which removes noise caused by the system’s power supply, among other things, and essentially acts as a second low-pass filter.
In part 2 of the project, [Tommy] demonstrates the effectiveness of these two methods with experimental data, showing that a good percentage of the noise on a test signal has been removed from the output. All the more impressive here is that the only additional cost besides the inexpensive oscilloscope itself is for a ceramic capacitor that costs around a dollar. We were also impressed: [Tommy] is a junior in high school!
Presumably, you could apply these techniques to other inexpensive equipment, like this even cheaper oscilloscope based on the ESP32.
4 thoughts on “Low Cost Oscilloscope Gets Low Cost Upgrades”
You said: “Presumably, you could apply these techniques to other inexpensive equipment, like this even cheaper oscilloscope based on the ESP32.”
But, in that case it is an STM32
Just adding a single C_filter to make the second amplifier a low pass filter is really great!
Brand new Rigol DS1054Z is $350. Minimum wage in Germany is about $14/h. That’s 25 hours or about 3,5 days of working at McDonalds. Do you really want to waste your life screwing around with subpar “tools” instead of getting the real thing? (even if it’s just Rigol)
Reminds me of people who each month slave away for hours, every day, for two or three weeks grinding virtual gold in an MMO just to earn enough rl-life cash for another month of subscription; when they could earn the same amount by working for just a day.
Right…
You must have rich parents, I recognize that version of logic.
‘every highschool student should work 8 hours every day in McDonalds and buy tools for school only with the earnings.’
