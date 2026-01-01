Using computers that feature a high-resolution, full-color graphical interface is commonplace today, but it took a lot of effort and ingenuity to get to this point. This long history is the topic of [Dr. Jon Peddie]’s article series called The Graphics Chip Chronicles. In the first of eight volumes, the early days of the NEC µPD7220 and the burgeoning IBM PC.
These are just brief overviews of these particular chips, of course, with a lot more detail to be found when you go digging. Details such as the NEC µPD7220 being the graphics chip in Japan’s PC-9800 series of computers which are famous for the amazingly creative art and games that this chip enabled.
While the average Hackaday reader is likely familiar with the IBM PC side of things, Texas Instruments’ graphics controllers, including the very interesting TMS34010 and successor TMS34020 which can be called the first proper graphical processing units, or GPUs, effectively a CPU with graphics-specific instructions.
Although it’s tempting to see computer graphics as a direct line from the days of monochrome graphic controllers to what we have today in our PCs, there were a lot of companies and countless talented individuals involved, including companies who built clones that would go on to set new standards. If you’re into reading through a few years worth of computer history articles by someone who has been in the industry for even longer, it’s definitely worth a read.
Thanks to [JohnS_AZ] for the tip.
Top image: NEC µPD7220 by Drahtlos – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0)
3 thoughts on “Jon Peddie’s The Graphics Chip Chronicles On Graphics Controller History”
I liked TIGA graphics. But the hardware was expensive and quickly the gaming hardware took over, even in professional field: powerful, available, cheap. That was it for TIGA.
Yay, TIGA! 😃 I do have a TIGA board for ISA bus in my collection.
From what I can tell, it must have been nice for Windows 3.1x.
If memory serves me well, the TIGA driver that shipped with Windows 3.1x talked to the board’s native TIGA driver (DOS) which then controlled the board.
Performance was good, but not exactly “fast”. How does that make sense?
The TIGA board was very good at off-loading CPU-intensive graphics tasks.
Things such as fonts, scaling and the Windows GUI elements were handled by the TIGA (stored on the board).
At high-resolution and color-depth the PC remained responsive and could continue to run CPU-heavy applications at full speed..
Users having video playback (DCI) and games (WinG) in mind were better off with “dumb” but insanely fast 486 era framebuffer graphics cards for VLB bus.
Such as an ET-4000 SVGA card.
That’s why simpler, fixed-function accelerators got more popular than the intelligent, fully programmable graphics processors.
These simpler cards were known as GDI accelerators or Windows accelerators back then, I believe.
Because their main purpose was making then-popular Windows 3.1x run smoothly.
Also applied to OS/2 Warp, in principle, of course.
They could draw graphics primitives (draw circle, line etc), do polygon fill, scaling and some bit-blitting. And provide a hardware-drawn mouse cursor.
The latter was supported by higher-end Super VGA cards, already, I think.
To my understanding, the only “intelligent” graphics standard that “made it” (partially) was IBM 8514/A.
Because it was cloned a few times (ATI Mach 8, Mach 32 etc) and derived (S3 Trio 32/64’s accelerated 2D core was 8514/A inspired, Virge 325 had a new design).
The DOS game “Mah Jongg -8514-” supported it, for example.
Back in early 90s, some users of the popular ET-4000AX SVGA card had the 8514/A software emulator (RIXAI8, demo) on driver disk and could run it.
https://www.classicdosgames.com/game/Mah_Jongg_-8514-.html
The 8514/A also had been supported by OS/2 1.x in late 80s and used to be high-end.
The original hardware could do either 640×480 256c or 1024×768 256c, depending on the amount of video RAM. And merely 16c on low RAM.
The latter resolution ran at very slow refresh and interlacing, though,
so it could still work on original 1987 era IBM PS/2 monitors meant for VGA/MCGA.
The earlier IBM PGC and the later XGA, XGA-2 were barely mentioned in computer magazines, I think.
Even TIGA was more successful, I think. Perhaps because it was more open, not sure.
The old PGC was supported by CompuShow 2000 and some CAD programs, at best.
BTW, the MOS6560 VIC was developed in 1977 and hit the market hard with the arrival of the VIC-20 in 1980. This story did not start with the NEC µPD7220.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)