Build A 400 MHz Logic Analyzer For $35

What do you do when you’re a starving student and you need a 400 MHz logic analyzer for your digital circuit investigations? As [nanofix] shows in a recent video, you find one that’s available as an open hardware project and build it yourself.

The project, aptly named LogicAnalyzer was developed by [Dr. Gusman] a few years back, and has actually graced these pages in the past. In the video below, [nanofix] concentrates on the mechanics of actually putting the board together with a focus on soldering. The back of the build is the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 and the TXU0104 level shifters.

If you’d like to follow along at home, all the build instructions and design files are available on GitHub. For your convenience the Gerber files have been shared at PCBWay

