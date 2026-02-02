Running DOOM And Super Mario 64 Inside A PDF File

Although generally described as a document format, PDFs have ballooned from a Postscript-lite format into a mutant featuring XML and JavaScript support, basically turning what once was a fairly simple format into an interactive page. Naturally, this has to be used for good, and that is why we have the Doom PDF project, as well as [Game of Tobi] using that project as the inspiration for a Super Mario 64 port based on the decompiled source code.

The nice thing about the Super Mario 64 version is that it’s stand-alone, running from a 23.5 MB PDF, unlike the Doom PDF which runs the game in DOSBox. The compromise is that Super Mario 64 PDF runs at just a few FPS, with the output in glorious ASCII.

What enables this feat is to open the PDF in a viewer that supports JavaScript, with the PDF.js that comes with most browsers generally allowing for integrated JS in the PDF to be executed. Unfortunately [Game of Tobi] hasn’t released source code for this project, but we hope that this is forthcoming.

While one can argue about the practicality of this whole demonstration from a gaming perspective, it definitely shows that PDF as a format has gotten way out of hand now that it’s even overrun with hellspawn and Italian plumbers.