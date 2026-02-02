Although generally described as a document format, PDFs have ballooned from a Postscript-lite format into a mutant featuring XML and JavaScript support, basically turning what once was a fairly simple format into an interactive page. Naturally, this has to be used for good, and that is why we have the Doom PDF project, as well as [Game of Tobi] using that project as the inspiration for a Super Mario 64 port based on the decompiled source code.
The nice thing about the Super Mario 64 version is that it’s stand-alone, running from a 23.5 MB PDF, unlike the Doom PDF which runs the game in DOSBox. The compromise is that Super Mario 64 PDF runs at just a few FPS, with the output in glorious ASCII.
What enables this feat is to open the PDF in a viewer that supports JavaScript, with the PDF.js that comes with most browsers generally allowing for integrated JS in the PDF to be executed. Unfortunately [Game of Tobi] hasn’t released source code for this project, but we hope that this is forthcoming.
While one can argue about the practicality of this whole demonstration from a gaming perspective, it definitely shows that PDF as a format has gotten way out of hand now that it’s even overrun with hellspawn and Italian plumbers.
2 thoughts on “Running DOOM And Super Mario 64 Inside A PDF File”
” unlike the Doom PDF which runs the game in DOSBox.”
No, it doesn’t.
Technical Implementation
Utilizes embedded JavaScript within PDF files
Runs modified DOSBox for DOOM execution
Leverages PDF.js capabilities in Mozilla Firefox
Implements innovative memory management solution
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)