Investigating The Science Claims Behind The Donut Solid State Battery

Earlier this year Donut Lab caused quite the furore when they unveiled what they claimed was the world’s first production-ready solid state battery, featuring some pretty stellar specifications. Since then many experts and enthusiasts in the battery space have raised concerns that this claimed battery may not be real, or even possible at all. After seeing the battery demonstrated at CES’26 and having his own concerns, [Ziroth] decided to do some investigating on what part of the stated claims actually hold up when subjected to known science.
On paper, the Donut Lab battery sounds amazing: full charge in less than 10 minutes, 400 Wh/kg energy density, 100,000 charge cycles, extremely safe and low cost. Basically it ticks every single box on a battery wish list, yet the problem is that this is all based on Donut’s own claims. Even aside from the concerns also raised in the video about the company itself, pinning down what internal chemistry and configuration would enable this feature set proves to be basically impossible.
In this summary of research done on Donut’s claimed battery as well as current battery research, a number of options were considered, including carbon nanotube-based super capacitors. Yet although this features 418 Wh/kg capacity, this pertains only to the basic material, not the entire battery which would hit something closer to 50 Wh/kg.
Other options include surface-redox sodium-ion chemistry with titanium oxide. This too would allow for fast charging and high endurance, but Donut has already come out to state that their battery is not capacitor-based and uses no lithium, so that gets shot down too.
Combined with the ‘cheap’ and ‘scalable’ claims this effectively shoots down any potential battery chemistry and architecture. Barring some amazing breakthrough this thus raises many red flags, especially when you consider Donut Lab’s major promises for investors that should make any reasonable person feel skittish about pouring money into the venture.
Sadly, it seems that this one too will not be the battery breakthrough that we’re all waiting for. Even new chemistries like sodium-ion are struggling to make much of inroads, although lithium-titanate shows real promise. Albeit it not with amazing power density increases that would make it better than plain lithium-ion for portable applications.
6 thoughts on “Investigating The Science Claims Behind The Donut Solid State Battery”
Errrr …. if it’s fake, why is Hackaday giving it exposure and wasting reader’s time with nonsense?
Maybe understanding why the claims are being considered false is important to open debate and discussion. Maybe because understanding the issue is a part of critical thinking. Discussion isn’t nonsense. Sharing ideas isn’t nonsense. If you are so concerned with wasting time, why waste yours on the comment above? Seems like you could have better spent your time just ignoring the article rather than discouraging the author and disrupting a discussion around the topic with a negative comment.
Consider it a public service announcement.
Didn’t certain Tom Bearden invent something similar in the past? I recall his solid-state battery was some kind of combination of coils and lead-acid batteries that he claimed worked better than just the lead-acid battery alone. Took me by surprise, btw, and I couldn’t figure out what was the trick other than the actual details back then were locked behind a paywall.
Bought his weighty tome, too, thinking it would provide some kind of technical background, sadly, not really, a lot of materiel turned out to be mishmash of well-known things one can read in wikipedia and mostly speculations how it an be rearranged differently. It was a used book from one of the destroyed public libraries, so no loss, good excuse to review the basics and move onto different subjects.
The same guy claims to have invented “Super AI” and the parent company is apparently in financial problems and haven’t published financial statements for a while. So yeah, without even checking what’s it about, I’ll declare it as BS.
Extraordinary claims require extraordinary proof. An extraordinary claim while providing no evidence whatsoever is something to doubt. The only point Donut has in their favor is that no one can figure out what their end game would be for hyping a fake. Over the years I have become confortable wit hthe understanding that people do stupid things all the time.
