These days just about any battery storage solution connected to PV solar or similar uses LiFePO4 (LFP) batteries. The reason for this is obvious: they got a very practical charge and discharge curve that chargers and inverters love, along with a great round trip efficiency. Meanwhile some are claiming that sodium-ion (Na+) batteries would be even better, but this is not borne out by the evidence, with [Will Prowse] testing and tearing down an Na+ battery to prove the point.
The Hysincere brand battery that [Will] has on the test bench claims a nominal voltage of 12 V and a 100 Ah capacity, which all appears to be in place based on the cells found inside. The lower nominal voltage compared to LFP’s 12.8 V is only part of the picture, as can be seen in the OCV curve. Virtually all of LFP’s useful capacity is found in a very narrow voltage band, with only significant excursions when reaching around >98% or <10% of state of charge.
What this means is that with existing chargers and inverters, there is a whole chunk of the Na+ discharge curve that’s impossible to use, and chargers will refuse to charge Na+ batteries that are technically still healthy due to the low cell voltage. In numbers, this means that [Will] got a capacity of 82 Ah out of this particular 100 Ah battery, despite the battery costing twice that of a comparable LFP one.
Yet even after correcting for that, the internal resistance of these Na+ batteries appears to be significantly higher, giving a round trip efficiency of 60 – 92%, which is a far cry from the 95% to 99% of LFP. Until things change here, [Will] doesn’t see much of a future for Na+ beyond perhaps grid-level storage and as a starter battery for very cold climates.
5 thoughts on “Why Sodium-Ion Batteries Are Terrible For Solar Storage”
Thanks for trying as an early adopter to Will!
But give the new battery technology a bit of slack here please!
In some months, existing chargers will be able to adapt or new chargers appearing on the market, able to handle the differences in SOC-to-V curves.
Price point for the new battery chemistry should come down also quickly when production capacity is ramped up. Especially with the much cheaper resources for sodium batteries in mind.
I am really looking forward for buying sodium batteries in the next years!
Especially for solar systems and applications where the more limited capacity/weight and/or capacity/volume relations don’t matter :)
Yeah, I see the voltage curve actually as a benefit, because it makes it much easier to determine how full a battery is. It should be a non-issue for chargers and inverters designed to support the battery type, as they all use SMPS anyway.
The internal resistance losses are an actual downside when used for higher charge/discharge current applications.
I thought the main advantage of Na-ion batteries was eliminating the reliance on lithium, for which the market is almost entirely reliant on a single country, where the lithium is mined and processed by “reeducated” citizens, and it’s all done with no environmental concerns leaving a big mess on the environment and affecting people living there. And that’s before we get into the political risks on relying on a single provider. And the cost of them is falsely deflated by that government pushing their own trade agenda.
Hopefully in time we can improve the capacity and efficiency of Na-ion, but regardless there’s reasons right now why people might prefer it.
Chile is a bit past those days! Though the environmental mess is very real.
I have tried an Na battery last year. Worked as expected. It was a 30Ah motorcycle style battery. 12 volts solid and ran our field test unit without a hiccup for days. We never got into the recharge realm of testing as the price point right now is significantly higher and supply was limited. Good test so far. Mains powered battery conditioner had no problem recharging the battery.
