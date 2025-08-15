Open Source Lithium-Titanate Battery Management System

Lithium-titanate (LTO) is an interesting battery chemistry that is akin to Li-ion but uses Li2TiO3 nanocrystals instead of carbon for the anode. This makes LTO cells capable of much faster charging and with better stability characteristics, albeit at the cost of lower energy density. Much like LiFePO4 cells, this makes them interesting for a range of applications where the highest possible energy density isn’t the biggest concern, while providing even more stability and long-term safety.
That said, LTO is uncommon enough that finding a battery management system (BMS) can be a bit of a pain. This is where [Vlastimil Slintak]’s open source LTO BMS project may come in handy, which targets single cell (1S) configurations with the typical LTO cell voltage of around 1.7 – 2.8V, with 3 cells in parallel (1S3P). This particular BMS was designed for low-power applications like Meshtastic nodes, as explained on the accompanying blog post which also covers the entire development and final design in detail.
The BMS design features all the stuff that you’d hope is on there, like under-voltage, over-voltage and over-current protection, with an ATtiny824 MCU providing the brains. Up to 1 A of discharge and charge current is supported, for about 2.4 Watt at average cell voltage. With the triple 1,300 mAh LTO cells in the demonstrated pack you’d have over 9 Wh of capacity, with the connected hardware able to query the BMS over I2C for a range of statistics.
Just for information: many energy harvesters (TQ BQ25570, ePeas, etc.) have a highly configurable storage interface. So they easily can be adjusted for LTO, LiFePo4, etc.
The BQ25570 is able to go up to 110mA on the load side. With a small buffer capacitor this should be enough for Nordic- or STM-based radio (Meshtastic/etc.) stations.
Oh man, LTO is SUPER COOL!
I ran my car on a 6s 35ah setup, no bms (for lengthy reasons that are explained elsewhere) and it ran a TREAT.
LTO is super undervalued, anything that helps get it into the spotlight is amazing!
Googling “ih8mud LTO starter battery” and clicking the 157 posts link will send you on a deep dive, if that’s your thing.
