Momentus Clock Aims To Find Meaning

A lot of the time, we must assign our own meaning to the numbers on the clock. 8:30 AM is work kicking off, 12 PM is lunch, and 5PM is when the corporate chains release us to what’s left of the day. If you’d rather the clock tell you what’s special about the current time, though, you might like this project from [Andy Isaacson].

It’s called Momentous—”a clock to make every minute meaningful” in [Andy’s] own words. The concept is simple—for each minute, the clock digs up some random mathematical fact relevant to the current time. For example, you might think of 3:14 as Pi o’clock, but Momentous also notes that the sequence “314” shows up at the 856th decimal of e. Useful? Probably not. Fun? If you like numbers, then very!

[Andy] wrote Momentous in Typescript with React Native and Expo. Baked into the app is a computed list of fun number facts for every conceivable time from 00:00 to 23:59. All these timely numbers were processed through a “fact generation” algorithm to dig up mathly tidbits. Do they contain primes? Do the numbers show up in a famous irrational number sequence? Are they palindromic, or can some neat facts be gleaned from Wikipedia? Maybe the current time shows up in your best friend’s phone number! Momentous uses all these and more to make every minute of the day a little bit more interesting.

You can check out the clock for yourself in your web browser. Alternatively, you can install it on your iPhone if you so desire. We feature all kinds of fun clocks here, from the wordy to the absurdy. If you’re cooking up your own timely hacks, we always love to to hear about them on the tipsline!