Now that early PCs have moved firmly from the realm of e-waste into being collector’s items, it’s worth putting in some effort to restore them if you find one. [Epictronics] has an early IBM 5150, the ancestor of all today’s PCs, and is bringing it back to life. Along the way, he’s building a replica AdLib sound card, making a useful discovery about how to make new parts look authentic.
The video below the break is a gentle journey through an early PC teardown, followed by the construction of the replica sound card. Here’s the interesting nugget of information: these new cards are careful recreations of the originals, but they just don’t look right. It seems modern soldermask is too shiny, and as luck would have it, there’s another option that is much more period-authentic. We hadn’t noticed matte green was available, but it certainly captures the look of those days much better.
As you might expect, such an old machine has a range of dead capacitors and a few chips. There’s a lucky escape with a Varta battery on an expansion card, having very little leakage, and part of one of the floppy drives needs some surgery. It’s gentle hacking that’s engaging to watch, and of course, at the end, we’re rewarded with the thing booting properly.
You might think reproducing a sound card is unusual, but we’ve seen it a number of times.
7 thoughts on “Cleaning An IBM 5150, And The Perfect Period PCB Soldermask”
This brings back memories! I bought an old 5150 from the university surplus sale in the early 90’s. The full-height 10M hard drive wouldn’t work unless it was installed upside down. I used it to run the Bad Sector BBS on Searchlight BBS software.
Loved watching this video. Brought back a lot of memories of working on my own computers in “the early days”. :-)
This brings back memories! In the early 90’s I bought a 5150 at the university surplus sale. The 10M hard drive had to be installed upside-down to make it work. I used it to run the Bad Sector BBS, lol.
An absolute miracle for cleaning corrosion from boards is, Oxalic acid. As found in cleaners like Barkeeper’s Friend. Wet the board, dip a wet brush into the powder, then scrub it in. Let it stand for as long as you like and it won’t remove anything but stuff that’s already compromised. Will not affect un-corroded solder or copper. Rinses off easily, even from underneath BGA chips. Leaves the metal parts clean enough to accept new solder as-is.
Thank You!!! Lately I’ve been justifying my interest/obsession with old hardware (particularly handhelds and “pocket computers”) by noting “this doesn’t track me”. It won’t do all the things my smartphone can do, and maybe not as well, but there isn’t an intense effort to find where I go and advertise to me when I do it. Other people may not ‘get’ the aesthetics or the tactile experience, or even the repairability, but everyone understand the need for privacy nowadays
Very clear diagnostic work, expertly explained, will now check out your other videos.
Nice to see a vintage IBM up and running !!
This also made me think that I need to dive into my large plastic bins and see what old cards I never threw away that someone else might treasure today. :-)
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)