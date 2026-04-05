Cleaning An IBM 5150, And The Perfect Period PCB Soldermask

Now that early PCs have moved firmly from the realm of e-waste into being collector’s items, it’s worth putting in some effort to restore them if you find one. [Epictronics] has an early IBM 5150, the ancestor of all today’s PCs, and is bringing it back to life. Along the way, he’s building a replica AdLib sound card, making a useful discovery about how to make new parts look authentic.

The video below the break is a gentle journey through an early PC teardown, followed by the construction of the replica sound card. Here’s the interesting nugget of information: these new cards are careful recreations of the originals, but they just don’t look right. It seems modern soldermask is too shiny, and as luck would have it, there’s another option that is much more period-authentic. We hadn’t noticed matte green was available, but it certainly captures the look of those days much better.

As you might expect, such an old machine has a range of dead capacitors and a few chips. There’s a lucky escape with a Varta battery on an expansion card, having very little leakage, and part of one of the floppy drives needs some surgery. It’s gentle hacking that’s engaging to watch, and of course, at the end, we’re rewarded with the thing booting properly.

You might think reproducing a sound card is unusual, but we’ve seen it a number of times.