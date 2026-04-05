It’s a common ritual: whipping out those calipers or similar measuring devices to measure part of a physical object that we’re trying to transfer into a digital model in an application like FreeCAD. Wouldn’t it be nice if said measurements were to be transferred instantaneously into the model’s sketch, including appropriate units of measurement? That’s essentially what [stv0g] has done by merging a Sylvac Bluetooth-enabled caliper and FreeCAD using a plugin.
Key to the whole operation is a Bluetooth-enabled caliper like the Sylvac S_Cal EVO that [stv0g] managed to score on EBay for a mere €90 when it normally goes for multiple times that amount. This has BLE built in, using BLE’s standard GATT profiles for device communications specifications. Along with the provided Sylvac developer tools, this made it relatively easy to develop the InstrumentInput addon for FreeCAD.
This addon can be easily installed via FreeCAD’s addon manager as well, or if you wish to just use the calipers this way and don’t care about FreeCAD, the base Python library is also available.
Interestingly, this BLE-enabled caliper also supports HID mode, to emulate keyboard input, and thus it can work in any application by default. The reason why [stv0g] didn’t use this was that it only sends data when you press the caliper’s button, and it’s rather slow and limited.
Ever wonder what’s inside those calipers? We did too.
11 thoughts on “Turning A Bluetooth Caliper Into A FreeCAD Input Device”
wild to try to imagine the workflow where this actually makes sense
Never reverse engineered anything before, eh?
Doesn’t seem that wild to me, any time you are working to an existing object automatic transposition into the sketch of the real world measurements is about as close as you can get to those really spiffy 3d point cloud type measuring arms that let you trace all the important features of the real object with the reliability and precision the 3d scanners really can’t match.. On a comparatively low budget compared to those alternatives too, as even at sticker price a Bluetooth caliper isn’t that costly.
Maybe for you. My daily bread.
Imagining using this sort of thing where you are designing a part to interact with something you’ve got on the bench and eyeballing imaginary interfaces with the calipers.
This is actually brilliant.
Many times over I wish I’d had a dial wheel (or like four, six, etc) directly tied to a setting/settings inside Solid Works, similarly how keyboard players have MIDI control “keyboards”, dials, faders, pushbuttons, etc. Equalizer faders if you must, ye, tho assigning these by hand is the worst part, in some cases I’d rather they themselves figured out which parameter/parameters to attach themselves to for the manual tweaking.
Maybe add an IMU and let a program (3D CAD???) construct vague/approximate model.
Some buttons to select what you’re measuring (radius, diameter, outer/inner length, …).
Add a stereo/3D camera with object detection into the game and it could potentially be almost fully automated (with some machine learning).
It is pretty clever to see someone finally bridge the gap between physical measurements and CAD software like this. Usually, you’re stuck manually typing in every single dimension from your calipers, which is exactly where most mistakes happen when you’re modeling a complex part.
Using the Bluetooth output to feed those numbers directly into FreeCAD’s Python console is one of those “why didn’t I do this sooner” ideas. It turns a tedious measuring task into something that feels way more fluid, and it’s a great reminder of why open-source tools are so valuable—you can just write a script to make your hardware talk to your software exactly how you want.
The next iteration is to use the data connector of a cheap caliper along with an nrf52840 with a small x,y,z keypad, diameter, radius and a touch sheet that sends the measurement when the position is fixed.
i read that as “bluetooth clapper” — which someone should totally make, even though clapper is solving the exact same problem — info communication at a short distance — that bluetooth solves
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