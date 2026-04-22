Making RAM At Home In Your Own Semiconductor Fab

There’s little point in setting up your own shed-based clean room for semiconductor purposes if you don’t try to do something practical with it. Something like responding to the RAMpocalypse by trying to make your own RAM, for example.

After all, what could be so hard about etching the same repeating structures over and over? In a recent video, [Dr. Semiconductor]’s experience doing exactly this are detailed, with actual DRAM resulting at the end.

We covered the construction of the clean room shed previously, which should provide at least the basic conditions to produce semiconductors without worrying about contaminating dies. From here the process is reminiscent of etching PCBs, with a prepared surface coated with photoresist. Using UV exposure through a mask, the pattern is etched into the photoresist and from there the pattern is subsequently etched into the wafer’s surface.

With the patterns formed, the next step is doping of the silicon in order to creative the active structures, i.e. the transistors and capacitors. Doping can be done in a variety of ways, with ion implantation being the industry standard method, but a bit too expensive and bulky for a shed fab. Instead a spin-on-glass method was used. After this the remaining functional structures can be built up.

If anyone was expecting to see a DDR5 DRAM die pop out at the end, they’re bound to be disappointed. The target here was to create a 5×4 array of DRAM cells, for a dizzying 20 bits. Still, the fact that it’s possible to DIY DRAM like this at home is already pretty awesome, with clearly plenty of room to push it towards and past fabrication nodes of the 1990s and beyond.

Although the produced DRAM cells have fairly leaky capacitors, they’re good enough for their purpose, and the plan is to scale up to a large DRAM array from here. Whether the DRAM control logic will also be implemented in hardware like this remains to be seen, but the video’s ending makes it clear that the goal is to attach it to a PC somehow.