2026 Green Powered Challenge: Cook With The Sun!

One of the problems facing any solar power installation comes in storing enough power for high-intensity operations such as cooking. The high-tech and expensive way involves battery banks and inverters, but [Solar Genius] is taking a more direct route by skipping the energy storage entirely.

A pair of parabolic antennas are pressed into service as mirrors, catching and focusing the sun’s energy onto a cooking pot. Of course, solar cookers like this are nothing new, so what makes this one different is the in-depth analysis of its performance. This thing can cook!

One antenna is covered in square mirrors while the other is covered in sticky chrome-effect mirror sheeting. They’re described as sun tracking, but since we don’t see any mechanism we’re guessing the tracking is done by hand. The experiment takes place in Pakistan, so there’s a plentiful supply of sunlight that those of us in more northern climes can only dream of.

This hack is part of our 2026 Green Powered Challenge. You’ve just got time to get your own entry in, so get a move on!