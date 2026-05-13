If you’ve been interested in FreeCAD but haven’t known where to start, here’s a wonderful video tutorial for FreeCAD 1.1 by [Deltahedra] aimed squarely at how to model a 3D part from scratch while also following best engineering practices for part design. It focuses on a concise and meaningful workflow that respects your time and doesn’t make assumptions about skill level. It even starts by taking a few moments to explain how to navigate the interface, a courtesy many will appreciate.
FreeCAD can do quite a lot, so a tutorial that focuses on a specific yet broadly-applicable task with a clear context is a great way to narrow the scope into something manageable, and be comprehensive without getting bogged down in minutiae. [Deltahedra] does this by exclusively using the part design workbench, demonstrating what to do to make a part step-by-step, and showing common mistakes that can happen and how to fix them if they occur. Beyond that, it’s left up to the curious hacker to delve for themselves into what else FreeCAD has to offer.
Since 1.1 is (at this writing) the latest stable release, one can also be confident that the tutorial will match the user interface and features one sees on their own screen. After all, it can be frustrating to attempt to follow a tutorial only to find out things are a few versions behind and nothing is where one expects it to be.
Best practices aren’t just fussy rules about how to do things, and [Deltahedra] demonstrates this by showing how certain procedures just plain make more sense when designing shapes. Our own Arya Voronova has also shared best practices for FreeCAD, so check that out for some added perspective. You’ll be wielding FreeCAD in confidence and comfort in no time.
Thanks for the tip, [Vik Olliver]!
6 thoughts on “FreeCAD 1.1 Tutorial, For Beginners Who Like Clear Instructions”
In the tradition of FreeCAD tutorials, this is un-versioned.
When FreeCAD again, following opensource tradition, changes how to do things, this tutorial will hang around, like all the others, polluting search results and wasting time.
From the YT Page: “Learn FreeCAD 1.1 from absolute zero by modeling a real bike stem from scratch. No fluff, no basic shapes, just real engineering, step by step. Perfect if you’re just getting started.”
So you follow each link to each page and check?
This isn’t from nowhere.
Current search results are full of tutorials for old FreeCAD versions.
None versioned up front, some in the audio, some in the discussion.
“polluting search results and wasting time”, much like your posts.
Yep. People freak out about the workbenches, but you can accomplish all your typical mechanical CAD needs in just one workbench: Part Design. I spend 99% of my FreeCAD time there. Only if I’m doing something less common for me, like working with STLs or needing laser cut stuff do I ever open another bench. Just imagine the workbenches like those tabbed ribbon thingies that they put into MS Office programs a while back. Instead of a single jumbled mess of small icons, you get contextual icon sets. That’s basically the current state. I doubt I’ll ever learn another CAD program. FreeCAD does everything I need and more.
I watched this and it was great. I tried FreeCAD a few years ago, and it was a bit awful, but I realised that it wouldn’t get worse than that, and would only get better. And here it is. I could follow the tutorial easily, and the subset of operations it used are basically all you need. Explore the other stuff at a later date. I could build something based on this tutorial right now – it was very motivational. Thanks.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)